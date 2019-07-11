Photographer Captures The Most Adorable Photos Of Harvest Mice

Dean Mason is a self taught photographer who began taking photos many years ago. As the owner of Windows on Wildlife Photography, he has produced many award winning photos that have been published in magazines around the world.

His photos of harvest mice are absolutely beautiful, so here's some of our favorites...

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

See more of Dean's work on Facebook / Instagram / Website.